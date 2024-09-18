BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 151,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,754. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

