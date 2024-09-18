BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 203,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

