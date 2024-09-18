BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.53

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 2121124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,665,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.