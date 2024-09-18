BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.24

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 225956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
