BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.24

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 225956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 111,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.