BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.26

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 45181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
