BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.26

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 45181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

