BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ:BRTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $52.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
