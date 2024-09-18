BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 812.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Total Return ETF makes up 3.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 10.76% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

