BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.65

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1509566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
