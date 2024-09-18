BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.65

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1509566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

