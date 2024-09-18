BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
BlackWall Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
BlackWall Company Profile
