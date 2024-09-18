BlackWall Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
BlackWall Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
BlackWall Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackWall
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.