Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSA remained flat at $11.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 174,598 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

