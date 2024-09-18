Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 3.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.98. 191,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,469,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

