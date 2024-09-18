Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.90

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 614.90 ($8.12) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.85). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.72), with a volume of 82,850 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £539.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($549,848.27). 8.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

