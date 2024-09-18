Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,611 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.