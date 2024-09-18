BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $394.00

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $394.00, but opened at $384.92. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $379.84, with a volume of 209,299 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNGU. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth $226,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

