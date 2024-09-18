Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.03

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.03 and traded as high as C$90.99. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$89.94, with a volume of 190,456 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.90.
View Our Latest Research Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. Company insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.