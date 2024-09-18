BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.00

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.10, with a volume of 52623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.14.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

