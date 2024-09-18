Bokf Na Has $250,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in APA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in APA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 45.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,757,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.