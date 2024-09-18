Bokf Na Sells 144 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 69.3% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 245,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.39 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Get Our Latest Report on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.