Bokf Na Sells 385 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

