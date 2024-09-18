Bokf Na Sells 502 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

