Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.43

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.43 and last traded at $162.80, with a volume of 245566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $1,551,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

