Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAH traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.51. 425,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,405. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.