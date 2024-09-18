Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Down 6.1%

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 2,458,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 904,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.56.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

