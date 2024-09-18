BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

