Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,922.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,922.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $890,856. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 81,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,339. The company has a market cap of $420.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

