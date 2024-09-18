Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.94

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.94 and last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $779.16 million for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.