Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$209.75 and last traded at C$209.76, with a volume of 5537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$213.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$230.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$253.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1182171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

