Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of BHR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $206.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

