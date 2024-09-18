BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BRCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 620,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,392.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,392.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $3,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock worth $12,811,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

