BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 691,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,031,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BRF by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,533 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 216,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

