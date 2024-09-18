Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 22.7%

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) dropped 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 104,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 30,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.82.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$19.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

