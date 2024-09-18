Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) CEO Samuel Carl Davis Sells 19,323 Shares

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Carl Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Samuel Carl Davis sold 3,914 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $10,606.94.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BAER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 154,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

