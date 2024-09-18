Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) CFO Eric L. Gerratt Sells 18,731 Shares

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 18,731 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $48,513.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,486.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAER stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 154,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Articles

