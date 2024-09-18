Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) EVP Sells $51,035.40 in Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $51,035.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,125.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BAER traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 154,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,944. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAER has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth about $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.