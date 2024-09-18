British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.23

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 9254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

