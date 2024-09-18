Broadcom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 362,731 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average daily volume of 175,355 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,742,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349,725. The company has a market cap of $754.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

