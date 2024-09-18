Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.32

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BNGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.32 and last traded at C$67.78, with a volume of 202501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.06.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield (TSE:BNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$31.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 6.1676301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

