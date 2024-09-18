Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.32

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.32 and last traded at C$67.78, with a volume of 202501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.06.
Brookfield Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.74.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$31.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 6.1676301 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.