Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.32

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.32 and last traded at C$67.78, with a volume of 202501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.06.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.78. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$31.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 6.1676301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

