Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 24 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $565.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

