Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $260.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

