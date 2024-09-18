Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.41.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

