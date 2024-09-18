Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,378 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $145.59. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

