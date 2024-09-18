Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 6,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 240.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

