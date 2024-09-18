Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in US Foods by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $108,316,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of US Foods by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

