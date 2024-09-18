Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

