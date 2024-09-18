Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,542,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,071.50. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

