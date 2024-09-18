Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.02 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3,072.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.72. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

