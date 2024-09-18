Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $394,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 113,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 71,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

