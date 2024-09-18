Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $981,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

