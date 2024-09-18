Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

