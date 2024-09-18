Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $445,000 in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of TScan Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $27,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

